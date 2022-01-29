GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Justice Nominee Will Be Affirmative Action Pick

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The U.S. Supreme Court saw one of its justices electing to retire in Stephen Breyer, paving the way for President Joe Biden to appoint a new justice to the bench of the highest court in the land. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican senator representing Mississippi, said in a recent interview that Biden’s selection will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action along with other quips.

The Mississippi Free Press published a report highlighting that Sen. Wicker made an appearance on SuperTalk Mississippi Radio on Friday (Jan. 28). Wicker reacted to the news that Biden’s next Supreme Court justice could be a Black woman, living up to a promise the administration made on the campaign trail to promote diversity at the federal judiciary level where Black women make up just 3 percent of the total.

From the Mississippi Free Press:

“The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” Wicker told host Paul Gallo on SuperTalk Mississippi Radio today, referring to a pending U.S. Supreme Court case challenging affirmative action in college admissions.

“The majority of the court may be saying writ large that it’s unconstitutional. We’ll see how that irony works out.”

The outlet notes that Wicker did not offer pushback to President Donald Trump’s choice to nominate a woman to the bench after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, backing the former president’s nomination of Amy Comey Barrett.

Wicker added that whoever Biden selects will not agree with Republicans, predicting that the incoming justice won’t be a “nice, stately liberal” as he considered Breyer to be.

On Twitter, the reaction to Sen. Roger Wicker’s quip about the potential Supreme Court justice nominee has been cropping up since yesterday. We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo:

GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Justice Nominee Will Be Affirmative Action Pick was originally published on hiphopwired.com