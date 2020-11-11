Ohio Governor Mike Dewine address the Buckeye state with a very serious warning for the state. Ohio is in the midst of its third and largest spike.
All of Ohio is in a critical state, the week of November 4th 104 Ohioans died, November 10th the state had the highest number of cases in a single day of 6,500. DeWine stated that attending gatherings can be extremely dangerous and to please stay home when you can.
DeWine has asked that Ohioans wear a mask “that friends, neighbors, and family members might live.” DeWine also implemented new maks order for businesses with three provisions. Violations can result in warnings first but follow by with closure of a store if still found in violation. If you are out at an establishment you are to keep your mask on unless you are actively eating or drinking. Dancing and games will be prohibited. DeWine also said that a reassessment of this will be made in about a week. If things are not improving, possible closure of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and more could happen.
Watch the full speech
See below for further details.
Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
