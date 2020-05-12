CLOSE
HomeCoronavirus

Governor DeWine Announces Plan to Open Massage, Tattoo and Piercing Salons in Ohio

Posted May 12, 2020

 

Governor Mike DeWine has slowly begun reopening the state of Ohio allowing businesses and people to get back to work.  So far doctors offices and retail services are open.  On Friday, May 15th hair and nail salons will open and restaurants will open for outdoor dining with indoor dining proceeding on May 21st.

Governor DeWine announced on May 12th that Friday, May 15th massage spas and tattoo and piercing salons will be allowed to open for business.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Governor has placed restrictions on these businesses for social distancing and wearing maks/ppe equipment to ensure people are safe.  He also asked that people display patience when going out as everyone is getting used to this new normal.  The Governor also state that he is working on rolling out a plan for daycare centers in the state to open but didn’t want to rush the process to make sure it is done right.  No word on when gyms with open up across the state either.

As of May 12th, Ohio has had over twenty-five thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over fourteen-hundred

Watch his live press conference here and see his tweets below


 

Governor DeWine Announces Plan to Open Massage, Tattoo and Piercing Salons in Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close