Governor DeWine Announces With Daycares, BMV, Gyms and More will Reopen in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine announced during his press conference on Thursday, May 14th that many more businesses will be permitted to open before the end of the month in Ohio including daycares, BMV, Gyms/Fitness Centers, Campgrounds and more. Of course, there are lots of restrictions including continued social distancing and extra measures in place for cleaning but here’s a breakdown of what will open when across the state.

May 21st: Campgrounds

May 22nd: Horse Racing

May 26th: BMV, Pools (not including amusement parks), Sports Leagues (non-contact), Gyms/Fitness Centers

May 31st: Daycares and day camps are allowed to reopen

As of May 14th, Ohio has had over twenty-six thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over fifteen-hundred. Watch his live press conference here and see his tweets below:

