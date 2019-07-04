CLOSE
Halle Bailey Casts As Ariel In Live-Action The Little Mermaid, Black Twitter Ready To Go “Under The Sea” #Ariel

Posted July 4, 2019

Disney is really going for the live-action reboot crown with Aladdin, Dumbo, and The Lion King all getting the treatment. When news that Chloe X Halle‘s Halle Bailey was cast to play Ariel in the new The Little Mermaid redux, Black Twitter turned up and they’re now ready to join Sebastian in singing “Under The Sea.”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Bailey, 19, was informed of the landing the role on Wednesday, and with the film in its very early stages of development, the cast may include Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina. Rob Marshall is set to direct and Alen Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda will handle the music duties.

An expected reaction to all of this was white fans of The Little Mermaid getting into their alabaster feelings over the casting, but that noise was deaded real quick as you’ll see below.

Check out the reactions from Twitter to The Little Mermaid news.

