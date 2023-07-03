LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Halle Bailey is rocking a sexy white bikini on Instagram – and her 6 million followers can’t get enough of it. Posing in the sun with her signature goddess locs gracing her hips, the “ Little Mermaid ” star’s swimsuit is perfect for hot days, a dip in the pool, and everything in between.

Halle is known to serve classic beauty, style, and body on social media. This fun swim look is no different. Showing off the singer-actress’s killer curves, long legs, and fun personality, the swimsuit post is summer body goals.

Halle completed the look with her long tresses to the side and natural make-up. As her caption states, she is the “girl of our dreams.”

Fans and celebrities instantly took to Halle’s comment section showing love for the look. “wow wow wow,” wrote @hermusicofficial, and “Goddess,” wrote @yarashahidi. We could not agree more!

Today’s post is not the first time the Atlanta native has slayed on Instagram in white. Check out our curated gallery below for our favorite all-white looks from the 23-year-old songstress. From short bodycon and corset dresses to casual coordinates and swimwear, you will find inspiration for your next all-white event.

Halle Bailey Serves Bawdy In A White Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com