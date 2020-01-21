CLOSE
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie The Knot In A Wedding Ceremony Fit For Royalty

Posted January 21, 2020

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty


Erica Mena walked into the wedding venue of her dreams on last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop — a castle in New Jersey. Cameras capture the royal event, but not even that does the lavish ceremony justice. It was the wedding every girl who fancies themselves a princess’ dreams of.

A pregnant Mena dazzled in custom Ryan and Walter wedding gown. She was styled by bridal stylist Selina Howard. Safaree looked debonair in an all white tuxedo with embroidery on his tuxedo jacket, complimented by his groomsmen who all wore black. His sister was his best man and she donned a gorgeous red suit to match Mena’s bridal party, who all stunned in red. Roses adorned the alter where the reality TV couple said “I Do.”

The floral arrangements were designed by the NYC flower project. The entire wedding was planned by Elle Audrey New York.

Keep scrolling for all the images from the royal wedding…

Photos
