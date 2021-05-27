HomeFeature Story

Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes

Posted 13 hours ago

Born on May 27, 1971, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes would have turned 50 years old today. Adored by fans across the globe, Left Eye was the most colorfully outspoken member of TLC, and today we take a quick look back at her iconic style that will forever be linked to 90s pop culture.

It’s hard to believe it has been 19 years since we lost Lopes. Time goes on, but the music and memories remain. Check out the gallery below for a trip down memory lane.

1. “What About Your Friends”

2. On The TLC Tip

3. Crazy, Sexy, Cool

4. The 90s Was A Time Like No Other

5. We Love You Lisa

6. Kandi & Left Eye

7. TLC on Oprah (1992)

8. Ladies Night!

9. Left Eye & Whitney Houston

10. Left Eye Had A Style All Her Own

11. Brandy & Left Eye

12. T-Boz & Left Eye

13. Girl Power

14. Teddy Riley, TLC, Kriss Kross & Jermaine Dupri

15. A Lil 1992 Flava

