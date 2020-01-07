CLOSE
Happy Birthday! 15 Times Mj Rodriguez Shut Down The Red Carpet

Posted 4 hours ago

Fifth Annual InStyle Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty


 

Yes, the second season of Pose may be done and gone until summer 2020, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wait that long to relish in the ballroom drama’s lead star, Mj Rodriguez.

Today, January 7 is her birthday and we are going to celebrate!

As I’ve stressed before, Mj is absolutely fantastic on Pose as Blanca, the mother of the House of Evangelista, who takes in any child from off the streets to build them up, provide them a roof over their heads and teach them how to win a trophy or two at the balls. But there’s more than that to this nuanced portrayal of the transgender Afro-Latina from the Bronx.

The New Jersey native adds so many layers of vulnerability to our heroine and portrays her with such an eagerness to see the good in the world that it makes us all want to be better people in our real everyday lives. Not to mention, Mj is an incredible role model and the past 12 months have been amazing for her, including being cast last fall in the of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” and being named an Olay Body ambassador.

Oh, and she knows how to SHUT DOWN a red carpet. So, to honor her on her birthday, here are 15 of her best lewks. 10, 10, 10!

Happy Birthday! 15 Times Mj Rodriguez Shut Down The Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 47th Annual International Emmy Awards

47th Annual International Emmy Awards Source:Getty

2. The Rainforest Fund 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert

The Rainforest Fund 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert Source:Getty

3. HFPA And THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party

HFPA And THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party Source:Getty

4. 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards Source:Getty

5. 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Summit

2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Summit Source:Getty

6. WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards

WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Source:Getty

7. MCC Theater’s Inaugural All-Star “Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night”

MCC Theater's Inaugural All-Star "Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night" Source:Getty

8. 2019 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala

2019 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala Source:Getty

9. 2019 InStyle Awards

2019 InStyle Awards Source:Getty

10. 71st Emmy Awards

71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

11. Vanity Fair And FX’s Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party

Vanity Fair And FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party Source:Getty

12. Red Carpet Event For FX’s “Pose”

Red Carpet Event For FX's "Pose" Source:Getty

13. 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards

2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15. FX Network’s “Pose” Season 2 Premiere

FX Network's "Pose" Season 2 Premiere Source:Getty
