Happy Birthday! 15 Times Mj Rodriguez Shut Down The Red Carpet

Yes, the second season of Pose may be done and gone until summer 2020, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wait that long to relish in the ballroom drama’s lead star, Mj Rodriguez.

Today, January 7 is her birthday and we are going to celebrate!

As I’ve stressed before, Mj is absolutely fantastic on Pose as Blanca, the mother of the House of Evangelista, who takes in any child from off the streets to build them up, provide them a roof over their heads and teach them how to win a trophy or two at the balls. But there’s more than that to this nuanced portrayal of the transgender Afro-Latina from the Bronx.

The New Jersey native adds so many layers of vulnerability to our heroine and portrays her with such an eagerness to see the good in the world that it makes us all want to be better people in our real everyday lives. Not to mention, Mj is an incredible role model and the past 12 months have been amazing for her, including being cast last fall in the of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” and being named an Olay Body ambassador.

Oh, and she knows how to SHUT DOWN a red carpet. So, to honor her on her birthday, here are 15 of her best lewks. 10, 10, 10!

