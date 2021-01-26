CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Anita Baker! 9 Anita Baker Classics We’ll Never Forget

Posted January 26, 2021

Grammy award-winning singer Anita Baker is known for her powerful voice, her poise, and sophistication in the 1980s and 1990s.

To celebrate her 64th birthday, we’re going down memory lane to remember the classics that have taken us through the years.

From Sweet Love to Rapture, check out these unforgettable hits from Anita on her birthday!

1. Sweet Love

2. Caught Up In The Rapture

3. Angel

4. No One In This World

5. I Apologize

6. Good Love

7. You Bring Me Joy

8. Giving You The Best That I Got

9. Body and Soul

