Iftaught us anything at all, it’s that you can be a sexy, God-fearing woman who can confidently stand in her truth. During her years in the spotlight, she’s used her platform to speak her truth when it comes to self-esteem, being a wife to an NBA player, and motherhood.

With 3 children, a successful cookbook, and a cooking show where she serves as the host and executive producer, I’d say our girl has accomplished a lot. Be clear: She’s more than just Steph Curry’s wife and a mama, she’s a businesswoman with her eye on her own career too.

When it comes to fashion, Ayesha is comfortable with turning it up a few notches for the red carpet cameras. She alternates between showing a little leg and covering up in a way that still embodies sexy. Her overall style represents the everyday girl that likes to have fun with what she wears.

Today, 3/23, Ayesha Curry turns 31 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re celebrating 10 times she gave us lewks.

Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com