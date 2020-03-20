CLOSE
Happy Birthday Bianca Lawson! Here Are 10 Of Her Most Vibrant, Fun & Fab Looks

Posted 9 hours ago

2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty


Bianca Lawson is the humble beauty that seems to be aging backwards. The Queen Sugar star has been exercising her acting chops since the age of 9. Today, she hones a hefty resume that includes some classic movies and TV shows.

Bianca’s low-key demeanor was brought into the limelight when her father, Richard Lawson, married the gorgeous Tina Knowles. How dope is it to claim Beyonce and Solange as your stepsisters? Although that connection brought her lots of added attention, Bianca’s line of work can sing it’s own accolades.

When it comes to fashion, Bianca is no wallflower. She comfortably rocks bold, vibrant colors. She can literally light up any red carpet. Bianca dresses her petite frame in a lot of suits and shapeless gowns. She keeps it simple but chic. There’s never anything too loud or over-the-top when it comes to her fashion choices.

Bianca doesn’t look a day past 25 but the truth is, the actress turns 41 today (3/20). In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 of her most fun, vibrant looks.

1. BIANCA LAWSON AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “A WRINKLE IN TIME”, 2018

BIANCA LAWSON AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "A WRINKLE IN TIME", 2018 Source:Getty

Bianca Lawson arrived to the premiere of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ in a gorgeous, black sequins gown.

2. BIANCA LAWSON AT THE “QUEEN SUGAR” GARDEN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2018

BIANCA LAWSON AT THE "QUEEN SUGAR" GARDEN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty

Bianca Lawson attended the ‘Queen Sugar’ garden cocktail party at in a cute, white embroidered dress.

3. BIANCA LAWSON AT EBONY MAGAZINE’S EBONY’S POWER 100 GALA, 2018

BIANCA LAWSON AT EBONY MAGAZINE'S EBONY'S POWER 100 GALA, 2018 Source:Getty

Bianca Lawson attended Ebony Magazine’s Ebony’s Power 100 Gala in a hot pink Azeeza frock.

4. BIANCA LAWSON AT WARNER MUSIC GROUP’S PRE GRAMMY PARTY, 2019

BIANCA LAWSON AT WARNER MUSIC GROUP'S PRE GRAMMY PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty

Bianca Lawson arrived to the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration in a shapeless, but glamorous yellow dress.

5. BIANCA LAWSON AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS, 2019

BIANCA LAWSON AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Bianca Lawson was ultra chic at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards in a green satin Cushnie pants suit.

6. BIANCA LAWSON AT WACO THEATER CENTER’S 3RD ANNUAL WEARABLE ART GALA, 2019

BIANCA LAWSON AT WACO THEATER CENTER'S 3RD ANNUAL WEARABLE ART GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Bianca Lawson arrived to the WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala in an embellished, peach-colored retro gown.

7. BIANCA LAWSON AT THE PREMIERE OF “HITSVILLE: THE MAKING OF MOTOWN”, 2019

BIANCA LAWSON AT THE PREMIERE OF "HITSVILLE: THE MAKING OF MOTOWN", 2019 Source:Getty

Bianca Lawson attended the Premiere Of Showtime’s “Hitsville: The Making Of Motown” in an electric blue, deep-V dress.

8. BIANCA LAWSON AT THE 2ND ANNUAL CARE IMPACT AWARDS DINNER, 2019

BIANCA LAWSON AT THE 2ND ANNUAL CARE IMPACT AWARDS DINNER, 2019 Source:Getty

This blue printed Alice and Olivia dress is soooo good! Bianca Lawson attended the 2nd Annual CARE Impact Awards Dinner giving effortless red carpet glam.

9. BIANCA LAWSON AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020

BIANCA LAWSON AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020 Source:Getty

This girl sure knows how to wear pink! Bianca Lawson wore a hot pink Oscar de la Renta Grecian-inspired dress to the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon.

10. BIANCA LAWSON AT THE 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2020

BIANCA LAWSON AT THE 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Bianca Lawson attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards in a a white Viktor and Rolf jeweled blouse with matching trousers.

Photos
