Happy Birthday Cardi B! Check Out Our Favorite Hair And Makeup Moments From The Bronx Beauty

It’s a real ones birthday! Our favorite Libra, Cardi B is celebrating her 27th birthday today. The Bronx beauty is a modern day Cinderella story with her quick rise in fame and fortune. The rapper is quickly becoming a style icon, not afraid to try new things or looks. While she’s known for her fashion, we love her chameleon like ability to switch up her hair and makeup on the fly. Whether it’s for a red carpet event or a show, she’s always serving us a new look. We rounded up some of our favorite hair and beauty moments from Cardi B. Keep on clicking to see and share with us your favorites in the comment section!

1. PARIS FASHION WEEK Source:Getty Cardi B is seen strolling on ‘Rue Royale’ where she went shopping at a ‘Bonpoint’ store on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. We love this red lip!

2. PARIS FASHION WEEK Source:Getty Cardi B attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

3. CARDI B IN PARIS Source:Getty Cardi B in Paris 2019. We love the glasses and the loose curls.

4. CARDI B IN PARIS Source:Getty This is such a cute professional look.

5. RIHANNA’S 5th ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL Source:Getty Cardi B attends the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City.

6. RIHANNA’S 5th ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL Source:Getty We love this updo giving her a feminine look..

7. 92.3 REAL STREET FESTIVAL Source:Getty Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California. We are so here for the multicolor braids!

8. MISSY ELLIOT VMA’S AFTER PARTY Source:Getty Cardi B attends Missy Elliot VMA’s after party. We love this eye makeup!

9. MISSY ELLIOT VMA’S AFTER PARTY Source:Getty She looks fabulous in this leopard dress.

10. Source:Getty Cardi B. serves in bantu knots and a flipped hairstyle.

11. HUSTLERS PHOTO CALL Source:Getty Serving style! Love the mini bag.

12. COURT ATTIRE Source:Getty Cardi B is seen at Queens Court on June 25, 2019 in New York City. The blue long bob is a look!

13. COURT ATTIRE Source:Getty Cardi B turns the walk into the court room into a runway.

14. 2019 BET AWARDS Source:Getty Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award onstage during the 2019 BET awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2019. Her edges are poppin’!

15. 2019 BET AWARDS Source:Getty Gorgeous in green.

16. 2019 ASCAP RHYTHM AND SOUL MUSIC AWARDS Source:Getty Cardi B attends the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Cardi is so great at her eye makeup looks!

17. 2019 ASCAP RHYTHM AND SOUL MUSIC AWARDS Source:Getty Her long hair looks great with this biased cut dress.

18. HARPER’S BAZAAR ICONS PARTY 2018 Source:Getty Cardi B attends the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. I love the purple and pink liner mixed with this red dress.

19. HARPER’S BAZAAR ICONS PARTY 2018 Source:Getty Cardi B attends the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City.

20. HARPER’S BAZAAR ICONS PARTY 2018 Source:Getty Her nails were everything! We are so here for the bling.

21. CARDI B PERFORMS AT E11EVEN MIAMI Source:Getty Cardi B makes an appearance at E11EVEN MIAMI during Art Basel 2018 on December 6, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The neon pink wing is a makeup look to turn heads!

22. CARDI B PERFORMS AT E11EVEN MIAMI Source:Getty This multi-colored crimped hair is giving us major unicorn vibes.

23. 102.7 KIIS FM’s JINGLE BALL SHOW Source:Getty Cardi B performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum on November 30, 2018 in Inglewood, California. We love the purple hair.