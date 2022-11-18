Comedian, actor and producer Mike Epps has made a name for himself in Hollywood. Today (Nov. 18), the entertainer celebrates his 52nd birthday. It made us think of the countless moments he has made us laugh. Check out a round up of Mike Epps’ funniest moments inside.
The beloved stand-up comedian and actor has given fans some extremely memorable characters onscreen. He’s most famously known for the role of Day-Day Jones in Next Friday and its sequel, Friday After Next. Epps later appeared in The Hangover and The Hangover Part III as “Black Doug.” More recently, he created his own Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” where he stars as Bennie Upshaw alongside Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes.
Epps was born and raised in Indiana and he doesn’t hesitate to remind his fans exactly where he comes from. His third Netflix stand up special, “Indiana Mike” debuted on the platform earlier this year, offering the Internet even more ammunition to crown Epps as one of the funniest comics of our time.
Though the actor is known for his funnier roles, he has continued to show his vast acting range. Epps has portrayed more serious roles including the 2012 remake of Sparkle, the 2015 film Bessie, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.
It is thrilling to see Epps expand his filmography, but fans are always going to cherish his funniest moments the most. Happy Birthday, Mike!
To celebrate Mike’s life and career, check out some of his funniest moments yet below:
Happy Birthday: Check Out A Round Up of Mike Epps’ Funniest Moments Inside was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. ‘The Upshaws’Source:YouTube
Just about every episode fans can enjoy the back and forth roasting between him and his wife, Wanda Sykes, and his coworkers. We love it!
2. ‘Indiana Mike’ Comedy SpecialSource:YouTube
Epps talks about “Being Black in America” on his latest Netflix comedy special “Indiana Mike.”
3. ‘Friday After Next’Source:YouTube
Everyone remembers Day Day in Friday After Next. Top flight security of the world Craig!
4. ‘All About the Benjamins’Source:YouTube
The bathroom scene with his character Reggie Wright in this classic film is legendary. Epps improvises a hilarious rendition of “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” about his hostage’s hairline.
5. ‘The Hangover’Source:YouTube
Epps portrays “Black Doug,” the alleged gangster kidnapper and kidnapee that can’t keep his cool. We were so geeked to see Epps in this memorable film franchise.
6. ‘Lottery Ticket’Source:YouTube
That’s Pastor Epps to you. He perfectly portrays the money-hungry preacher with an amazing silk perm in Lottery Ticket.
7. DeMarcus Cousins’ Comedy SpecialSource:YouTube
Epps is known for roasting literally anyone. It’s always funny when he doesn’t hold back on your favorite celebrities.