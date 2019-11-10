Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She Did It For The Culture

You can’t mention the great rappers of the 1990’s and 2000’s and not mention Eve. The first lady of the Ruff Ryders crew and face behind the Fetish clothing line had such an influential reign during her time. Now that she has retired from music, you can catch her hosting the daytime talk show The Talk in between acting gigs.
Eve had so many signature looks that are monumental culture moments. She is the reason women loved wearing extra low cut shirts. If you’ve ever come across a woman with paw prints on their chest, there is no doubt it’s because they’re an E.V.E. fan. Her style was sexy, hood, with a splash of glam.
She was able to market her personal style through her fashion brand Fetish. During the 90’s her clothing line, along with Baby Phat and Sean John, dominated hip hop culture. Eve was able to touch an entire generation through her music, and fashion.
With Scorpio Season in full swing, we’re taking a look at Eve and some of her most influential ensembles. Here are 10 times she did it for the culture.
1. EVE AT THE VH1/VOGUE FASHION AWARDS PRE-PARTY, 2000Source:Getty
Eve was known to show off her cleavage and those signature paw prints. Here she is at the 2000 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards Pre-Party in an extremely low-cut blouse topped with a long fur vest.
2. EVE AT THE VH1 VOGUE FASHION AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Eve attended the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in an army fatigue ensemble.
3. EVE AT THE 17TH ANNUAL MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Eve went to the 17th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in a gold metallic mini dress with her red hair matching her boots.
4. EVE AT THE “A.I. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE” NYC PREMIERE, 2000Source:Getty
Eve had a thing for army fatigues. She attended the “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” Premiere clad in a fatigue mini skirt and denim cropped jacket with leather trim.
5. EVE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001Source:Getty
Eve wore a neon bodycon dress to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. What’s great about this outfit is that it can be worn today, almost 20 years later.
6. EVE AT THE MET GALA, 2003Source:Getty
Eve wore yet another timeless piece to the “Goddess: Costume Institute Benefit Gala” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This black dress should make an appearance during her next red carpet event.
7. EVE AT THE 47TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2005Source:Getty
Eve combined her signature low cut look with a sultry cocktail dress at the 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
8. EVE AT THE PREMIERE OF “BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT”, 2016Source:Getty
Even in 2016, Eve was dedicated to showing off those legendary paw prints. She looked hella chic at the premiere of New Line Cinema’s ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’, dressed in a pink suit.
9. EVEN AT THE CBS DAYTIME EMMY AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Eve made a jaw-dropping appearance at the CBS Daytime Emmy After Party in a red, cape-sleeve satin gown.
10. EVE AT JANET JACKSON’S “METAMORPHOSIS” RESIDENCY DEBUT AFTER PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Eve gave grown and sext vibes at the after party for the debut of Janet Jackson’s residency “Metamorphosis”. She wore a black lace bardot top, leather pants, and black boots.