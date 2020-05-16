CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]

Posted 22 hours ago

Known for her sultry voice, rhythmic dance moves, and many movie roles, Janet Jackson is widely known as a fashion symbol. She has served the fiercest looks through her music videos, red carpets appearances, and movies that are forever embedded in our memory.  Ms. Jackson’s looks are so unique and memorable that they are often recreated by fans and celebrities each year.

As we celebrate Janet’s birthday (May 16), let’s look at some of her iconic looks through the years.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Control Album

View this post on Instagram

#Control. Single dropped today in 1986. #JJTimeline

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

2. Janet Album

View this post on Instagram

#JANET25. Thank u ❣️

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

3. Rhythm Nation Video

4. Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show

Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Source:Getty

5. All For You Video

6. The Pleasure Principle Video

7. Poetic Justice

View this post on Instagram

@JanetJackson fête aujourd’hui ses 54 ans 🎂

A post shared by Juice (@juice.hhg) on

8. Poetic Justice

9. That’s The Way Love Goes Video

10. What’s It Gonna Be Video

11.

View this post on Instagram

Some #TuesdayLove 4 u 🤗🤍

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close