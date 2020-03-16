Happy Birthday, Jhene Aiko! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Fashion Killa Vibes

Jhene Aiko is one artist I could vibe to on a daily basis. You may not be a, ‘burn some sage, light an incense, and charge your crystals’ type of gal, but her songs carry themes that all women can relate to. From being deep in love to hating your guts, Jhene’s music covers all bases.
Jhene usually dresses her petite frame in colorful, bohemian-style clothing. She doesn’t run from prints, embraces oversized clothing, and is a huge fan of rocking braids. Her lowkey style matches her music and her overall presence. Although Jhene often collaborates with stylists, it is clear that they’ve perfected her style aesthetic. Everything she wears is always properly tailored, perfectly accessorized, and her hair and makeup in 100% on point.
Today (3/16) the sultry songstress turns 32 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Aiko gave fashion killer vibes on the red carpet.
1. JHENE AIKO AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020Source:Getty
Jhené Aiko looked amazing in blue Dolce &Gabbana pants, a matching trench coat and an animal print bralette at the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch.
2. JHENE AIKO AT A PRESS EVENT FOR KAT VON D BEAUTY, 2019Source:Getty
Jhené Aiko attended a Press Event With Kat Von D Beauty for True Portrait Foundation in an adorable yet sexy polka dot and sheer dress.
3. JHENE AIKO AT THE CFDA AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Jhene Aiko lit up the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Awards in a lilac Pyer Moss ensemble.
4. JHENE AIKO AT SEPHORIA: HOUSE OF BEAUTY, 2019Source:Getty
Jhene Aiko attended SEPHORiA: House of Beauty in a cutesy white babydoll dress.
5. JHENE AIKO AT SPOTIFY’S 2ND ANNUAL SECRET GENIUS AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Jhene Aiko attended Spotify’s 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards in a navy blue, oversized matching set, partnered with a nude crop top.
6. JHENE AIKO AT THE GUGGENHEIM INTERNATIONAL GALA PRE-PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Jhene Aiko attended the 2018 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party in a printed Dior mini dress.
7. JHENE AIKO AT CHRISTIE’S X WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND 25TH ANNIVERSARY AUCTION PREVIEW, 2018Source:Getty
Jhene Aiko went to Christie’s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview at What Goes Around Comes Around in an all-black ensemble.
8. JHENE AIKO AT VH1’S 3RD ANNUAL “DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOMS” EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Jhene Aiko attended VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” in a beautiful floral MISBHV dress.
9. JHENE AIKO AT CHRISTIAN DIOR HAUT COUTURE RUNWAY SHOW, 2018Source:Getty
Jhene Aiko attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show in a tan dress and printed duster by the brand.
10. JHENE AIKO AT THE DAILY FRONT ROW’S 4TH ANNUAL FASHION LOS ANGELES AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Jhene Aiko attended The Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in a classic orange dress.