transition from MTV VJ to actress on the hit TV show Power is inspirational. Life as a VJ wasn’t too glamorous but the moment La La entered the socialite world, her swag elevated. Her time in the spotlight has been favorable to watch. She’s given us a peek into her daily life via her then reality TV show, La La’s Full Court Life and La La’s Full Court Wedding. There, we got to see her relationship with her family, how she developed her career, and the details of her beautiful wedding.

La La began to hit the red carpet as the talent, not the reporter. As a result, she produced flawless, stylish looks at any and every event she attended. She partnered with top stylists who focused on making her a fixture on the red carpet. With best friends like Ciara, Kim Kardashian, and Kelly Rowland, La La was in good company when it came to putting outfits together.

Today, 6/25, La La turns 39. We’ve had the pleasure of watching her glow up in her career as a TV personality, actress, and philanthropist. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at La La’s style evolution.

Happy Birthday La La! A Look At Her Style Evolution was originally published on hellobeautiful.com