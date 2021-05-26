HomeFeature Story

Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly

Posted May 26, 2021

More than two decades since the release of her monumental solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie remains one of the most acclaimed artists of all time. Though she still tours, Ms. Hill has become less visible in the public eye over the years, but her work – both as a solo act and part of 90s rap trio The Fugees – continues to entertain and inspire.

Ms. Hill celebrates her 46th birthday this Wednesday (May 26). Today, we highlight some of her most iconic and memorable photos from a career that masterfully fused Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae and Soul to create a sound that stands the test of time.

Check out the pics that took our breath away in the gallery below.

Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. The Miseducation Years

2. A Mother’s Love

3. Jersey Girl

4. L-Boogie with Jay-Z and Common

5. Honey Magazine Photoshoot (1999)

6. Born To Do It

7. Artwork For Lauryn’s Debut Solo Single

8. Queens Of Hip-Hop

9. Coolin’

10. “Fu-Gee-La”

11. Picture Perfect

12. “We can’t plan life. All we can do is be available for it.” – L. Hill

13. 10 Wins At The 1999 Grammys – Give Lauryn Her Things!

14. It’s The Melanin For Me

15.

16. Photoshoot For Rolling Stone

