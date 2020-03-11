Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Letoya Luckett. The humble beauty, vocalist, songwriter, and actress turns 39 today (3/11). Destiny’s Child gave us many gifts. Besides the collection of great music, the group gifted usThe humble beauty, vocalist, songwriter, and actress turns 39 today (3/11).

Life has changed drastically for Letoya since her girl group days. After winning a few Grammys and acting in lots of TV shows and movie roles, she got married to Tommicus Walker in 2017 and had a baby girl the following year.

No matter how busy Letoya’s life has been, she always looks perfectly put together. Often collaborating with stylists Bryon Javar and J. Bolin, they manage to give her an effortless, ‘I woke up like this’ look. Letoya also rocks what has become her signature haircut. Her short, pixie cut completely compliments her fly.

If you like simplicity with your occasional dash of flare, Letoya may be your style twin. She has fun with fashion all while staying true to herself. In honor of her 39th birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Letoya Luckett showed out on the red carpet.

