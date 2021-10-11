Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics]

Big Bardi turns 29 today! That’s right, the Bronx chick is adding her 29th candle to the cake today, and it’s crazy to think how far she’s come. For those who’ve been on the wave since the beginning, Cardi B was that crazy chick from social media with the foul-mouth but lovable personality. So it made sense for her to eventually become a television personality – her brief run on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop not only elevated her brand, but helped introduce millions to her musical side.
Then “Bodak Yellow” dropped and changed her life forever. The 2018 single was a club smash, YouTube sensation and Instagram caption machine. Since then, it’s been up and stuck ever since.
Happy Birthday Cardi! We’re all looking forward to photos from your Dancehall Birthday Bash, but in the meantime, let’s look back at some of her finest moments in fashion and with family.
Peep the gallery below.
1. Cardi & The Fam at Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” Listening Party
2. “A Romantic Gangsta”
3. Vewtopia Music Festival 2020
4. A Growing Family
5. 2020 NBA All-Star Game
6. Cardi & Kulture at Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” Listening Party
7. Hawks vs Nets After Party
8. Chaos Tuesday Nights
9. Offset Birthday Celebration
10. 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
11. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
12. BET Awards 2021
13. 2021 Hot 97 Summer Jam
14. Spotted In New York City
15. Paris Fashion Week
16. Celebrity Sightings In Paris
17. Love In Paris
18. European Vibes
19. Back to Black
20. Cardi B X Reebok ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ Capsule Collection
21. Lovers in Paris
22. Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion Show
23. Drip Different
24. A Queen with Her Princess
25. BALENCIAGA
26. Kulture Birthday Party
27. Love Them!
28. Cardi B Pregnancy Reveal
29. Fly AF
30. Still A Bronx Girl At Heart
