CLOSE
Happy Birthday MJ: The Top 10 Best Michael Jackson Tributes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute at the 2010 BET AwardsSource:false
Chris Brown won his place back in the hearts of America when he took the stage to perform a tribute to Michael Jackson at the 2010 BET Awards. There’s no denying Chris Brown’s impeccable talent and MJ inspired dance moves so it was only right that he performed only one year after his passing. Watch the performance below.