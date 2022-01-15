LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy Birthday, Regina King! The award-winning actress and director celebrates her 52nd birthday today (Jan. 15). In over 35 years, King has graced our screens in countless, unforgettable roles. To celebrate the Capricorn boss, watch a video timeline of Regina King’s most prolific roles to date below.

King sat down with Vanity Fair last year to discuss her career so far. She shares a timeline of onscreen highlights from her early days in John Singleton’s cult classic film Friday to her TV movie directorial debut with Kemp Powers’ One Night in Miami.

“I do something different for every role that I play,” King shares in the Vanity Fair segment. “It’s part of the preparation.”

Regina King has portrayed some of the world’s most beloved characters including Huey and Riley from iconic animated series, The Boondocks, her unforgettable and award-winning performance as Angela Abar in Watchmen, and legendary Old West outlaw Trudy Smith in The Harder They Fall. King is a student to the game, and she consistently brings herself to each role creating instant fan-favorite characters.

In the Vanity Fair segment, King shared intimate details of her journey. She expressed gratitude to the people she has been blessed to work with throughout the years. King also notes that, without great figures like Marla Gibbs and John Singleton, she would not have grown exponentially in her life and career.

“The beauty of my life is that I have been working for over 35 years and it’s still different,” King adds in the video.

We wish the Queen (KING) a very Happy Birthday! Check out a timeline of Regina King’s top career moments to date:

Happy Birthday, Regina King: A Timeline Of Our Favorite Moments [Videos] was originally published on globalgrind.com