We can all agree that the love affair between the Obama family and the rest of the nation is strong. Our forever First Family has left a mark on our hearts. The POTUS and FLOTUS infatuation is something serious. But the way we feel about their daughters? That’s next-level love.
But today, all eyes are on Sasha Obama, as she turns 19 (June 10).
Remember when we were first introduced to her? She was an adorable 7-year-old with tons of #BlackGirlMagic and all-cheeks. But our beloved Former First Daughter is growing up before our eyes. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, the baby of the Obama family is stepping into her own and is making us all proud as she just finished her freshman year at the University of Michigan.
GO BLUE!
But being the president’s daughter, especially the child of the first Black president of the United States couldn’t have been easy. Living your life under the microscope—even after President Obama’s term ended in 2017 must be a struggle, but she has persevered and is one beautiful and well-adjusted teenager.
Now…let’s talk about her fashion.
When your mother is Michelle Obama—arguably one of the most fashionable women in the world—that impeccable sense of style and confidence is going to rub off on you. So, with Ms. Sasha, just like her mama, she slays and has been putting a smile on our face since her Daddy started his Presidential campaign way back in 2007.
So to celebrate baby girl, and her true Gemini spirit, here are 10 times she showed us her spunk, her style, and her smile over the years!
Happy Birthday Sasha Obama! 10 Times She Showed Her Gemini Ways was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. SASHA OBAMA AND HER FATHER AT THE TURKEY PARDON CEREMONY, 2015Source:Getty
Sasha Obama stood alongside her father Barack Obama at the White House’s 2015 Turkey Pardon Ceremony. She gave us school girl vibes in her black frame glasses and white sweater and also laughed at her Pops who gave a really bad Dad joke.
2. SASHA OBAMA AND FAMILY POSE FOR HER HIGH SCHOOL PROM PHOTO, 2017
I think this might be the Sasha Fierce Beyonce was singing about. Sasha posed with her family in a gorgeous black dress right before she headed off to her high school prom.
3. SASHA OBAMA AT THE STATE DINNER, 2016Source:Getty
Sasha Obama was dressed to impress at the State Dinner hosting the Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau. She wore a gorgeous sheer floral Naeem Khan dress with lace and velvet insets, showing the world what a beautiful young women she was growing into.
4. THE FIRST FAMILY AT THE NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING, 2015Source:Getty
Sasha Obama sat with her sister, grandmother Marian Robinson, and her parents at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Its always fun to watch the sisters’ playful interactions.
5. SASHA OBAMA AT A PRESIDENTIAL EVENT, 2015Source:Getty
Sasha Obama gave the typical looks of a bored teenager as she stood on stage at a Presidential event. She wore red pants, a green sweater with bears on it, and a black coat.
6. SASHA OBAMA AT THE ANNUAL EASTER EGG ROLL, 2009Source:Getty
This is the Sasha Obama we were first introduced to. Look at that adorable face! Here she is looking on at the annual Easter Egg Roll.
7. BARACK OBAMA AND HIS DAUGHTERS LOUNGING ON THE SOFA, 2016Source:Pete Souza
Our forever POTUS lounging on the couch with his daughters is a photo that should be framed.
8. THE OBAMA GIRLS SHARE A WARM EMBRACE WITH THEIR DADSource:Pete Souza
Sasha Obama was a daddy’s girl then and she’s a daddy’s girl now. How adorable is this interaction?
9. BARACK AND SASHA OBAMA ON ELECTION DAY, 2008Source:Getty
I’m almost positive that on this night, Sasha Obama had no idea her life would change the way that it did. This will forever be a moment in black history. Since then, we’ve had the privilege to watch Sasha flourish into a beautiful young lady.
10. BARACK OBAMA AND HIS DAUGHTERS AT TNT CHRISTMAS IN WASHINGTON, 2014Source:Getty
Sasha Obama stood alongside her sister Malia and her father as he gave a speech onstage at TNT Christmas in Washington.