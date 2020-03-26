CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish Moments

Posted 20 hours ago

Now I know some of you youngins may not be familiar with Teddy P so let me share a little background about the man who probably influenced some of your faves. Oh and, since it is 2020 and some of your are young AF maybe Teddy P influenced your favorite singer’s favorite singer.

Teddy was what many women considered the total package, not only was he easy on the eyes with a great personality, his sexy baritone voice was a pantie dropper before Trey Songs was even conceived.

Today, it is hard to find a voice and a presence like Teddy P because most musicians are more interested in the genre of hip-hop instead of R&B. However, there are still a few male R&B singers who have taken a page from Teddy Perdergrass’s book and are singing the language of love. Check out some of his sexiest and stylish moments, on his birthday (March 26) whew chile!

Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish Moments  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Track Suit Teddy

Track Suit Teddy Source:Getty

Teddy was confident in anything he wore. Whether he was in an Italian suit or a Lacoste track suit, the ladies loved him all the same.

2. Suited & Booted

Suited & Booted Source:Getty

Teddy could dress down in sweats or be tailored in a velvet suit and please the ladies all the same.

3. White Party Ready

White Party Ready Source:Getty

Black man in white silk. If you zoom out, you can see the panties from stage (just kidding).

4. Sex Symbol Teddy

Sex Symbol Teddy Source:Getty

Clad in a white towel and yellow boxier briefs was such a fashion statement back then.

5. Chill Teddy

Chill Teddy Source:Getty

Who knew a jersey t-shirt could look so good and fashionable.

Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close