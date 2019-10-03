CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here’s 10 Times She Stole The Red Carpet

Posted 21 hours ago

2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Beautiful, unproblematic, stylish, and low key are just some of the words that define Tessa Thompson. Not only is she a person to watch and take notes from on the red carpet, she makes it look so effortless. She is one of the more reserved celebrities, but her talent and beauty screams loudly.

Often styled by Wayman and Micah, Tessa takes the risks that a lot of actresses and fashionistas are not willing to take when it comes to serving lewks. The proof is in the pudding. Tessa trusts her team to keep her together and they do not disappoint! She plays with prints, textures, and colors. She experiments with hairstyles. She goes bold with makeup. She’s an entire fashion vibe!

Thompson runs with a fashionable crew. With friends like Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monae, of course she’d make the best dressed lists. There is not one outfit that she has worn that’s made her a fashion foe. In honor of her 36th birthday, here are 10 times Tessa Thompson stole the red carpet.

Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here’s 10 Times She Stole The Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 “MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL” WORLD PREMIERE

TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 "MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL" WORLD PREMIERE Source:Getty

In alignment with Men in Black’s futuristic theme, Tessa Thompson walked the carpet in a silver, ruffled, metallic gown.

2. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS

TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson arrived at the 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards in a silver Thom Browne tuxedo dress. Can we talk about her hair though? This retro style fit her perfectly.

3. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 “CREED II” NEW YORK PREMIERE

TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 "CREED II" NEW YORK PREMIERE Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attended the ‘Creed II’ New York Premiere clad in a lime green custom Prada dress. This is a beautiful modern-day spin on a retro 60’s look.

4. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 CREED II EUROPEAN PREMIERE

TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 CREED II EUROPEAN PREMIERE Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attended the European premiere of Creed 2 in a candy green apple couture Valentino gown. I never thought a shapeless frock could look this good.

5. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS

TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attended the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards in a gorgeous red Rosie Assoulin two-piece dress. She accessorized the look with waist-length braids.

6. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 91st ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS IN 2019

TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 91st ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS IN 2019 Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a beautiful, black Chanel dress.

7. TEEA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 PREMIERE OF “LITTLE WOODS”

TEEA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 PREMIERE OF "LITTLE WOODS" Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attended the Premiere of “Little Woods” clad in a brown Alexandre Vauthier suit. The styling of this look is right on point.

8. TESSA THOMPSON AT 2019 THE WORLD PREMIERE OF “AVENGERS: ENDGAME”

TESSA THOMPSON AT 2019 THE WORLD PREMIERE OF "AVENGERS: ENDGAME" Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attended the World Premiere “Avengers: Endgame” in a black Ronald Vanderkemp gown. This is such a work of art and Tessa did it justice!

9. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 MET GALA

TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 MET GALA Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson arrived ar the 2019 Met Gala clad in classic pink Chanel dress. What’s amazing about this look is that she made an extremely feminine dress look like a sexy dominatrix ensemble. The power of styling!

10. TESSA THOMPSON AT 2019 THE ‘MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL’ PHOTOCALL

TESSA THOMPSON AT 2019 THE 'MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL' PHOTOCALL Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attended the “Men in black International” photocall dressed in a brown and blue printed Versace suit.

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close