Happy Birthday To Ciara's Prayer: Our Favorite Pics Of Russell Wilson Being Amazing

| 11.29.21
Happy Birthday To Ciara's Prayer: Our Favorite Pics Of Russell Wilson Being Amazing

Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


It seems fitting that NFL star Russell Wilson was born during cuffing season.

The latter months of the year are a time where people look to lock in with that special someone: Favoring nights cuddled under a warm blanket over freezing in line outside a trendy club. As the quintessential “good guy,” Wilson has taken on the role of step-dad, adoring husband and patient head-of-household. Yes, in an era where everyone is deemed toxic for one reason or another, Wilson has proven that, contrary to popular belief, it is possible to be successful, famous and fully dedicated to family.

Today, on his 33rd birthday, we’d like to give a special shoutout to Russ for just being a genuine dude. The NFL star is celebrated on and off the field, and deservedly so. Check out our favorite pics of Wilson below.

Happy Birthday To Ciara’s Prayer: Our Favorite Pics Of Russell Wilson Being Amazing  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ’s March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue

Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ's March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue Source:GQ

2. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards – 2017

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards - 2017 Source:Getty

3. Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ’s March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue

Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ's March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue Source:GQ

4. Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld

Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld Source:Getty

5. Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week Source:Getty

6. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards – 2016

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards - 2016 Source:Getty

7. Vanity Fair And Genesis Celebrate ‘Hidden Figures’

Vanity Fair And Genesis Celebrate 'Hidden Figures' Source:Getty

8. 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party

25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party Source:Getty

9. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards – 2016

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards - 2016 Source:Getty

10. Warner Music Group’s Annual GRAMMY Celebration

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration Source:Getty

11. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2016

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 Source:Getty

12. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – 2016

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - 2016 Source:Getty

13. 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala

2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala Source:Getty

14. Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

15. The 58th GRAMMY Awards

The 58th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

16. The Washington Wizards Vs New York Knicks Game – 2016

The Washington Wizards Vs New York Knicks Game - 2016 Source:Getty

17. Photoshoot Fresh

Photoshoot Fresh Source:Getty

18. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2015

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 Source:Getty

19. Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ’s March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue

Russell Wilson and Ciara Cover GQ's March 2021 Modern Lovers Issue Source:GQ

20. Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld

Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld Source:Getty
