Happy Birthday Vivica A. Fox! Check Out Her Fashion Evolution Over The Years

Ain’t nothing like a 90’s jawn. The women from the 1990’s had an effortless, undeniable sexy vibe. Back then, women like Nia Long, Halle Berry, Toni Braxton, and Vivica A. Fox were just a few of the celebrities that were the object of everyone’s affection. Today they’re held in the same regard, if not higher.
Our beloved Vivica A. Fox has shifted from gorgeous vixen who dated Hollywood notables, to the outspoken auntie who will shut you down with a simple glare. The actress has played some legendary roles in key Black culture films and now she’s taken her talents to Fox Soul, a girl-talk live stream she hosts with Lisa Raye, Claudia Jordan, and Syleena Johnson.
When Vivica isn’t lending her voice to Fox Soul, she’s choppin it up on her weekly podcast Hustling with Vivica A. Fox. Between making virtual appearances and taking roles on the Lifetime TV network, our girl is booked and busy!
Ms. Fox will remain a timeless fixture in pop culture. In honor of her 56th (7/30) birthday, we’re counting down her fashionable evolution over the years.
1. VIVIVA A. FOX AT THE “OUT ALL NIGHT” SERIES PREMIERE PARTY, 1992Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox attended the “Out All Night” Series Premiere Party in a simple red dress.
2. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE “WHY DO FOOLS FALL IN LOVE” PREMIERE, 1998Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox attended the premiere of her film, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” in a blue Asian-inspired dress.
3. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE 14TH CAROUSEL OF HOPE BALL FOR BARBARA DAVIS CENTER FOR FOR DIABETES, 2000Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox attended the 14th Carousel of Hope Ball for Barbara Davis in a black and gold animal print dress.
4. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE “TWO CAN PLAY AT THAT GAME” PREMIERE, 2001Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox attended the “Two Can Play That Game” Premiere in a shimmery, metallic minidress.
5. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE ALMA AWARDS, 2001Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox attended The 2001 ALMA Awards in a brown, full-length leather skirt suit.
6. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE BET AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox lit up the red carpet at the 2010 BET Awards. She wore a cute, printed minidress.
7. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE SCREENING OF COLUMBIA PICTURES” “CONCUSSION”, 2015Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox wore a radiant white dress with decorative grommets to the 2015 screening of “Concussion”.
8. VIVICA FOX AT THE PREMIERE OF COLUMBIA PICTURES’ “BAD BOYS FOR LIFE”, 2020Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox arrived at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” in a beautiful, blue, form-fitting sequins dress.
9. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE 92NS ACADEMY AWARDS – ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION VIEWING PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party in a gorgeous, sheer embellished gown.
10. VIVICA A. FOX AT THE FOX WINTER TCA 2020 ALL-STAR PARTY, 2020Source:WENN
Vivica A. Fox arrived to the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party in a chic, white two-piece suit.