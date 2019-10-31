Happy Birthday, Willow Smith! We’re Taking A Look At Her Fashion Evolution Over The Years

The Smith kids are a big treat to our generation. We’ve watched Willow grow up right before our eyes. She has flourished into a solid young lady with a good head on her shoulders. It is clear by her upbringing that her parents encouraged her to explore individuality. Willow is a free thinker who uses her platform to advocate for women’s rights and so much more.
Her personal style is expressed in everything she touches. From her music to her wardrobe, there is an overwhelming sense of freedom. Willow goes for the comfortable, eclectic look, but she’s not afraid to switch it up and throw on some heels. From dirty chucks to high-end designers, you name it, she can wear it.
As she gets older, fashion designers actively pursue Willow to wear and represent their brands. As they should. She part of the generation that will change the way we look at fashion, feminism, and politics. She is exactly who we need to help shift this world into a better place. In honor of her 19th birthday, we’re shouting out Willow’s fashion evolution.
1. WILLOW SMITH AT THE “IMAGINE THAT” PREMIERE, 2009Source:Getty
Willow Smith looked pretty in pink at the “Imagine That” Premiere back in 2009. She’s come a long way from this layered shrug look.
2. WILLOW SMITH AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty
Willow began to show some of her eccentric style on the red carpet of the American Music Awards in 2010.
3. WILLOW SMITH AT THE PREMIERE OF COLUMBIA PICTURES: THE KARATE KID, 2010Source:Getty
Willow Smith looked adorable in a full-on leopard ensemble at the premiere of Columbia Pictures: The Karate Kid. This kid was ahead of her time!
4. WILLOW SMITH AT CHANEL METIERS D’ART COLLECTION PARIS COSMOPOLITE IN TOKYO, 2017Source:Getty
Willow Smith rocked a black and red sheer top, black pants, and a black moto jacket to the CHANEL Metiers D’art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show.
5. WILLOW SMITH AT GIRLCULT, 2017Source:Getty
Sibling love. Willow Smith posed with her big bro backstage at The Fonda Theatre in a comfortable, sporty outfit.
6. WILLOW SMITH AT THE NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP’S 6TH ANNUAL FACE AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Willow Smith went completely casual at the NYX Professional Makeup’s 6th Annual FACE Awards. She let her makeup do all the work.
7. WILLOW SMITH AT THE LOUIS VUITTON CRUISE 2020 FASHION SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Willow Smith looked chic at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show. Her brother became the face of the brand’s womenswear collection back in 2016.
8. WILLOW SMITH AT THE LOUIS VUITTON SHOW FOR PFW, 2019Source:Getty
Willow Smith attended the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 clad in a white graphic top, and black thigh-high boots.
9. WILLOW SMITH AT THE CHRISTIAN DIOR SHOW FOR PFW, 2018Source:Getty
Willow Smith showed her elegant side at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer show in 2018.
10. WILLOW SMITH AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “ALADDIN”, 2019Source:Getty
Willow Smith shut it all the way down at the Premiere Of Disney’s “Aladdin” earlier this year. She shows us that when it comes to fashion, she can definitely go from ripped jeans to red carpet gowns.