Happy C Day Uncle Snoop: Fans Celebrates Snoop Dogg On His 49th Birthday

Posted October 20, 2020

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Snoop Dogg has been in show business since the early 1990s and is still going strong nearly three decades later, enjoying a late career revival that is both admirable and hard to fathom. Today, Uncle Snoop turns the big 49 and is as relevant as ever, and we’ve checked social media to see the love the Doggfather is receiving from colleagues and fans alike.

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. in 1971, the Long Beach, Calif. star began his long journey in music back in 1992 on Dr. Dre’s solo single “Deep Cover,” which still remains as one of of the best debuts for a young artist in Hip-Hop history. From there, Snoop lent his voice and pen to Dre’s The Chronic album before unleashing his own classic in 1993’s Doggystyle.

With 17 studio albums and over two dozen mixtapes, Snoop has proven that the potency of his music never waned despite the everchanging tastes of current Hip-Hop fans. And despite the sound shifts, Snoop still sounds invigorated even as he’s just one year out from the big Five-Oh. Of course, he’s also immersed in several television shows, brand campaigns, and building an empire of wine and spirits to boot.

Keep scrolling to see the love Snoop Dogg is getting on his big day and if you’re into the, ahem, “smokier” side of life, light one up too if you have it on hand.

10. 20. ✨🔥💨

Photo: Getty

Happy C Day Uncle Snoop: Fans Celebrates Snoop Dogg On His 49th Birthday

View this post on Instagram

Hip Hop Legend #SnoopDogg turns 49 today 🎂🐕

A post shared by Kollege Kidd (@kollegekidd) on

