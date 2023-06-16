LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve ever seen a Black dad in action, and thought to yourself, ‘how sexy,’ then this post is for you. There is something so attractive about a Black man who is a great father. And by great father, we mean, present, doting, compassionate, and respectable to the mother of their children.

This Father’s Day, we’re celebrating the Black dads we wish we could call daddy. Wink wink. In 2023, we saw Black fatherhood illuminated through fathers like P-Valley actor Tyler Lepley, who welcomed a beautiful baby girl with Miracle Watts.

In 2022, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. described the birth of his baby boy as the best moment of his life even more than winning the Super Bowl. Omarion, father of two, described fatherhood as his “purpose.”

Watching these sexy men become sexy dads has been a joy. Keep scrolling to see these Black fathers who make fatherhood look good.

Happy Father’s Day: 8 Sexy Black Daddies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com