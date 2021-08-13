Happy National Prosecco Day: Cheers To Our Favorite Celebrities & Their Champagne Toasts [Gallery]

HomeNews

Posted 24 hours ago

Happy National Prosecco Day!

National Prosecco Day lands on today, August 13th. It represents a day to celebrate with a toast to the remaining days of the season. With a few more days to bask in these summer heatwaves, today encourages Prosecco lovers across the US to embrace life’s day-to-day celebrations.

Prosecco is a sparkling wine made from a variety of grapes. One of the oldest comes from the Glera. Prosecco can also be made from other familiar wines like Chardonnay, Pino Gris and Pinot Noir. It is usually grown and bottled in the Veneto region of Italy.

Fans of Prosecco are enticed by the never-ending bubbles that give the glass an endless sparkle perfect for celebratory moments.

It is the most sold sparkling wine in the US, surpassing the 4 million case mark. Naturally, Italy’s earned its own National Day of recognition for one of their greatest contributions. The Italian philosophy la dolce vita, or the good life, is easily represented by one of Italy’s most popular beverages, Prosecco.

If you are looking to observe National Prosecco Day, which oddly falls on Friday the 13th this year, we have a few tips for you. Enjoy Prosecco with close friends over light bites by the beach. The wine pairs well with goat cheese, prosciutto and fresh garden tomatoes at your end of the summer table. Simply pick up a few bottles of Prosecco, invite friends over and relish in ambience of summer.

We’re celebrating even more with our favorite celebrities and their champagne toasts, which is not quite Prosecco but it sparkles just the same. Enjoy this gallery of our favorites with a celebratory glass in their hand.

1. Rick Ross Has Been A Fan Of Bubbly

Source:richforever

2. Rihanna Stays With A Glass/Bottle In Hand

Rihanna Stays With A Glass/Bottle In Hand Source:Getty

3. Gabrielle Union Cheers To Love

Source:Gabunion

4. Kim Kardashian’s Balancing Bubbly Act

Source:kimmicoutoure

5. Cheers To Tracee Ellis Ross & The Iconic Grace Jones

Source:traceeellisross

6. Lizzo’s A Fan Of Champagne Showers

Source:traylorholmes

7. Who Better Than Mr. Champagne Papi Himself?

Source:champagnepapi
