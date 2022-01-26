Happy National Spouses Day: Celebrate With Our Favorite Celeb Couples [Gallery]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The holiday seemingly refers to married couples only, but this day can also be linked to many people who are not married but in a loving union. On this day, we celebrate the bond between two people. Of course, there are more notable days like Valentine’s Day, but this special day intended for spouses allows couples to set aside time to show each other gratitude without capitalism filled candy shaped hearts and over the top romantic gestures.

The observance reminds us to take time for our partners. A moment to be thankful for the fulfilment and security of a long-term relationship while boosting the morale and well-being provided by a spouse. Choose today to show up for your spouse in a caring and loving way. Show them how much you appreciate all the things they do for you and the home.

Who doesn’t love a reason to celebrate love? Because where there is love, there is life.

There are many new and old celebrity relationships that prove love still exists. From relationships like LeBron and Savannah James or Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi, the love is undeniable. #CoupleGoals

To continue the celebration, take a look at a gallery of our favorite celebrity couples on National Spouses Day below.

