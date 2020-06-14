CLOSE
HomeNews

Happy Obama Day: Internet Celebrates Last Real President During Imposter’s Birthday

Posted June 14, 2020

Source: Photo: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza


It’s June 14, which means its Obama Day. Nah, it isn’t our Forever President’s Birthday or anything like that (there is an official Obama Day in July, though), but the Internet has come together to celebrate POTUS No. 44 on the current guy who is squatting in the White House’s birthday.

Spite is something Cheeto is quite familiar with., so Obama trending for all the right reasons on the bitter orange racist‘s born day is just… [chef’s kiss].

So in that regard, people have taken to the Internets to express their appreciation for Obama via photos, quotes and GIFs. The consistent Donald Trump slander is always welcome, too.

Check out some of the best of the best praise for Obama below. And be sure to vote in November.

Happy Obama Day: Internet Celebrates Last Real President During Imposter’s Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close