He Got It: Draymond Green Fined $50K By The NBA For Player-To-Player Tampering

Draymond Green learned quite the lesson at the expense of his bank account last Friday as a guest analyst with the NBA on TNT crew. The Golden State Warriors star made comments regarding Phoenix Suns standout, prompting the league to slap a $50,000 fine on Green.

While sitting in as an analyst with the TNT and taking Shaquille O’Neal’s seat, Green offered his insights on Booker that many people were probably thinking but as a player, he wasn’t allowed to say.

“It’s great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him, it’s not good for his career,” Green said without a hint of irony.

He continued with, “I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he’s that kind of player.”

Aware of the rules, TNT’s top NBA analyst Ernie Johnson tried to get Green off the ledge by asking Green if he’s tampering, which Green replied with “maybe?”

Much of Green’s time on TNT was superb, and it’s clear that his beef with Charles Barkley is in the rearview . With the banter between the usual analysts already well established, Green kept up and showed promise as an NBA media figure once he decides to hang up his jersey.

Green made a hair over $18 million last year so the 50 large probably didn’t put a dent in his savings. Still, that has some NBA fans reacting and we’ve got those listed out below.

