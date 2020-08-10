CLOSE
HomeNews

He Got It: Draymond Green Fined $50K By The NBA For Player-To-Player Tampering

Posted August 10, 2020

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

Source: Daniel Shirey / Getty


Draymond Green learned quite the lesson at the expense of his bank account last Friday as a guest analyst with the NBA on TNT crew. The Golden State Warriors star made comments regarding Phoenix Suns standout Devin Booker, prompting the league to slap a $50,000 fine on Green.

While sitting in as an analyst with the TNT and taking Shaquille O’Neal’s seat, Green offered his insights on Booker that many people were probably thinking but as a player, he wasn’t allowed to say.

“It’s great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him, it’s not good for his career,” Green said without a hint of irony.

He continued with, “I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he’s that kind of player.”

Aware of the rules, TNT’s top NBA analyst Ernie Johnson tried to get Green off the ledge by asking Green if he’s tampering, which Green replied with “maybe?”

Much of Green’s time on TNT was superb, and it’s clear that his beef with Charles Barkley is in the rearview . With the banter between the usual analysts already well established, Green kept up and showed promise as an NBA media figure once he decides to hang up his jersey.

Green made a hair over $18 million last year so the 50 large probably didn’t put a dent in his savings. Still, that has some NBA fans reacting and we’ve got those listed out below.

Photo: Getty

He Got It: Draymond Green Fined $50K By The NBA For Player-To-Player Tampering  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close