Heaven Hart Got Dolled Up To Go To Her First High School Homecoming Dance And We Feel Extremely Old [PHOTOS]

Heaven Hart is no longer the little girl Kevin Hart used to joke about causing mayhem at her slumber parties. The eldest child of the comedian and ex-wife Torrei Hart turned 14 in March, recently started her freshman year of high school, and as of this past weekend, got glammed up for her first Homecoming dance.

Both Torrei and stepmom Eniko celebrated the occasion by helping Heaven get dressed at Kevin’s palatial Calabasas home. The teen wore an emerald green dress with sparkly sandals that had a chunky lucite heel, and rocked her natural, curly hair. She looked beautiful, though Eniko claimed it wasn’t too easy to style her.

“She said yes to the dress!” she wrote. “The shoes not so much, nonetheless we made it work and she looked beautiful.”

Torrei posed next to her firstborn, saying in her Instastories that she still can’t believe her child is 14 now.

“Seeing my daughter off to her homecoming dance,” she wrote. “I love you Heaven.”

As for her famous father, we didn’t get to see his thoughts on Heaven’s first Homecoming dance, as the 40-year-old is still recovering from spinal fusion surgery required after his car wreck earlier this month. He has been healing at a live-in rehabilitation facility.

On September 1, while reportedly riding passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in a car with friends, the car veered off the road, went through a fence and landed in a ditch. The Night School star suffered serious back injuries.

When asked by paparazzi how he was doing recently, Eniko told them “He’s doing well.”

“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” she said. “He’ll be back on track in no time.”

The last big public shout-out Kevin was able to make directly to Heaven was a sweet message he shared for her on her birthday a few months back.

“Screaming happy B Day to the most beautiful 14yr old girl on the planet,” he wrote. “You’re growing up so fast Heav….I love you unconditionally. The world is yours…You make me proud daily. daddy’s girl forever damn it I loves ya….”

See photos below…

