CLOSE
HomeNews

Here Is How The Fashion World Is Helping Combat The Coronavirus [Photos]

Posted March 27, 2020

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Nine

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty


While the majority of the world continues to live in a state of fear and uncertainty this crisis is also is providing opportunities for us to unify. With no foolproof cure in sight we are seeing how long goodwill can really go.

Over the last couple of weeks several big name brands have stepped up in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Even though the number of cases continues to escalate so does the theme of corporate responsibility. The fashion industry specifically have truly pivoted their day to day operations to better serve the human race.

According to ongoing reports medical facilities across the world do not have the supplies needed to outfit staff members that are tending to those that have contracted Coronavirus or are just facing other medical issues. As spotted on BBC this deficit has been recognized by apparel brands throughout the globe and many have done right thing.

Here are some brands offering some noteworthy support for the betterment of the human race. Keep this mind when things are more stable (hopefully sooner than later) and ya’ll are spending those stimulus checks.

Northern Italy In The Grip Of Covid-19 Coronavirus

Source: Marco Di Lauro / Getty

Here Is How The Fashion World Is Helping Combat The Coronavirus [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Crocs

Source:@Crocs

Their signature foam clog footwear is synonymous with the medical field. The Colorado based brand is donating free pairs for healthcare professionals; the shipping is free as wel.

2. Ralph Lauren

Source:@RalphLauren

Fashion’s royal family will be producing 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns to be donated to medical facilities. If they have the Polo horse emblem consider them a collectible.

3. Canada Goose

Source:@CanadaGoose

Luxury coat brand Canada Goose will start manufacturing gowns that will go directly to healthcare workers. Their production centers will pump out the supplies.

4. The Gap

Source:@Gap

The San Francisco based retailer will directly support their local medical facilities in California by furnishing masks, gloves and scrubs.

5. Gucci

View this post on Instagram

We Are All in This Together. Gucci stands with its global community to fight the #Covid19 pandemic by making two separate donations to crowdfunding campaigns. Locally, in Italy where the company is based, a 1 million euros donation to the Italian Civil Protection Department #DipartimentoProtezioneCivile in partnership with @intesasanpaolo’s #ForFunding platform to reinforce Italy’s health services and to source new ICU beds. Globally, Gucci donated 1 million euros to the United Nations Foundation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization @who through Facebook’s US$10 million Matching Fundraiser to monitor and collect data on the spread of the virus to strengthen ICUs across the world, supply protection equipment to health personnel and fast-track the creation of vaccines and therapies. The initiatives are captured in an original illustration gifted by Rome-based artist @mp5art, a person who holds their hand on their heart a message of human solidarity. “Gucci has created a world, open and free: a Gucci global community. We ask all of you to be the changemakers in this crisis, to stand together with us in the fight against the Coronavirus. We are all in this together,” say @alessandro_michele, Creative Director of Gucci, and #MarcoBizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci. Calling on our #GucciCommunity to join with us, give through our Donate Sticker on Stories to the United Nations Foundation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization @who, and on gucci.forfunding.it to donate to the Italian Civil Protection Department #DipartimentoProtezioneCivile. Discover more about the crowdfunding campaigns through link in bio. Starting from tomorrow, Gucci’s social channels will feature the official messages of @who to help spread useful information and prevention for the virus. #StaySafe #FlattenTheCurve

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

Source:@Gucci

The luxury label has donated 1.1 million dollars to the Italian Civil Protection Department to combat their motherland’s epidemic.

6. Vogue Magazine

View this post on Instagram

Today, we are announcing the creation of A Common Thread: CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 Relief, which is repurposing the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was originally established as a response to the tragedy that took place on 9/11. Now, as we are all faced with new challenges, it is being repurposed—in addition to raising and distributing funds to those who have been most affected—to tell the stories of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes across the country in our incredibly strong and vibrant fashion industry. Applications will be available on the @CFDA website beginning on Wednesday, April 8 (and the fund is not limited to former Fashion Fund participants or members of the CFDA). Tap the link in our bio to donate to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 Relief and to learn more. Photographs courtesy of @cfda.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

Source:@Vogue

The iconic publication has relaunched A Common Thread; a fashion fund that was originally created for 9/11. These new funds collected will go directly to COVID-19 relief.

7. Prada

Source:@VVFriedman

Prada too will be providing masks and overalls for medical staff workers; specifically for Italy who has a significant number of cases with no slowdown in sight .

8. LVMH

Source:@lapresmidi

The luxury goods conglomerate has already started on production to get France a total 40 million masks. 10 million are already on route.

9. Louis Vuitton

Source:@ajplus

LV will be using their cosmetics facilities to product hand sanitizer for the French.

Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close