Adele is believed to be days away from releasing a new album titled 30. The return of Adele is shaping up to be a major moment in music.

The singer’s fourth studio album comes six years after her last award-winning album 25. Fans have been patiently awaiting Adele’s soulful return. Though nothing is certain about the release date, she doubled as the cover star on the covers of Vogue and British Vogue to share a bit about the upcoming album, her whereabouts and life after divorce.

This September mysterious billboards with the number ’30’ appeared in various cities around the world. Fans began making connections to Adele’s next album title. The billboards appeared in London, New York City and Paris. Some were also beamed onto notable landmarks including the Louvre and the Empire State Building. Adele’s social media accounts appeared to confirm the album’s release with matching aesthetics popping up on the feed.

We learned a few things about the project rumored to be called 30. Like her previous projects, it is named after an era chronicling the present time in her life. Ahead of its release, read a few facts about the project that is said to be nothing like what fans have heard from Adele before. Vogue describes it as “more eclectic than ever.”

Here’s what we learned:

Here’s 7 Things We Know About Adele’s Next Album [Details Inside] was originally published on globalgrind.com