LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We are sure you’ve seen the Big Red Boots (BRBs) stomping up and down your social media timeline by now. They are the latest fashion trend among the celebs, and quite frankly – we aren’t here for them. These

MSCHF

boots are gigantic in size, and they resemble the Super Mario Brothers’ action figure

Yoshi’s

shoes. And, of course, Yoshi (a frog) looks fabulous in his rubbery red boots. However, we are unsure if the shoes translate well to humans.

MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based brand, dropped the BRBs in early February. Since then, the $350 shoes have been hard to come by due to being sold out. They’ve been seen on stars, sports figures and influencers alike, and the reviews have been somewhat positive but mostly negative. Some people are digging the BRBs, and others can’t believe they even exist. And while we try to keep an open mind about these unique boots, something just won’t let us love them.

Regardless of our opinion, a few celebrities like Janelle Monae, Ciara and Lil Wayne have donned the BRBs with their unique flair. And though the bizarre shoes almost make us cringe, seeing how they are styled has been interesting. It has also become a competition on which celeb styles the unorthodox shoes the best. Check out the latest public figures to rock the BRBs below, and let us know who you think made them look fly.

Here’s How Celebrities Rocked Their MSCHF Big Red Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com