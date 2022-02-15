Here’s Your Sign to Shoot Your Shot: Instagram Debuts “Love at First Slide” Campaign Celebrating Black Love [Photos]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Let’s keep the love train rolling with Instagram’s “Love at First Slide” campaign, which debuted yesterday (Feb. 14) on Valentine’s Day. In honor of Lover’s Day and Black History Month, the social media platform partnered with a few couples and friends to share their Black Love stories.

The couples’ stories could inspire singles to shoot their shot this year. All of these stories of love and happiness began with a swift slide in the Instagram dms. A few years ago, Yo Gotti warned us that it indeed “goes down in the dm” and these couples confirmed his claims. In a time of such uncertainty, many couples have ironically grown even closer through the pandemic.

Love has many shapes and forms and often times, it can be unpredictable. However, what the “Love at First Slide” campaign tells us is that Black love is worth shooting your shot. Here is your sign to slide in their dms.

Read about each of these beautiful love stories below.

