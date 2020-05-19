CLOSE
HHW Gaming: A Massive Patch For ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Has Gamers STRESSED

May 19, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is arguably one of the most popular games in the FPS franchise storied history, but gamers aren’t feeling how much space it’s taking up on their consoles.

Since it’s arrival back in September 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has grown to be a massive juggernaut literally and figuratively. The game has grown exponentially thanks to a bevy of updates and the free-to-play Warzone expansion, which has gamers excited that game stays fresh but, at the same time, frustrated at its ballooning size. With the announcement of the game’s latest patch coming on May 18, the groans and moans can be heard and seen.

The latest patch comes in at 31 GB, which will easily help the game reach the 200 GB mark. Before the announcement of this latest patch, the game required 180 GB of space on your console. The herculean task of installing the game on your console required gamers who were pressed for space due to not having ample storage space,, or an external hard drive had to make some decisions on what games need to be deleted off their systems to make room.

With this hefty patch comes some goodies though, new multiplayer maps Hardhat and Aisle 9, updates for Warzone (loot changes, adjustments, and more) plus new playlists.

Still gamers S T R E S S E D at the announcement of the patch and are reacting to the news on Twitter. You can peep all the reactions in the gallery below.

