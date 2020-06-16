CLOSE
HomeNews

HHW Gaming: ‘Madden 21’ Official Gameplay Trailer Arrives, Gamers Are Not Impressed At All

Posted June 16, 2020

Gamers Are Not Impressed With 'Madden 21's' New Gameplay Trailer

Source: EA / Madden 21


We already accidentally learned Lamar Jackson was going to be the cover athlete for Madden 21 now, it’s time to see the game in action.

*Update*

Lil Wayne helped reveal Lamar Jackson’s Madden 21 cover.

Ahead of EA Play Live and the game’s cover reveal, the official gameplay trailer for Madden 21 arrived. Both the cover and gameplay trailer was supposed to be shown on June 1, but due to the death of George Floyd, EA correctly decided to delay it.

The trailer shows off some of the new gameplay mechanics coming to Madden 21 most importantly the new all-out control system that includes:

  • Skill Stick ball-carrier system
  • Fresh pass rush moves
  • More open-field realism with tackle improvements
  • User-controlled celebrations.

Combine that with the montage of on the field moves we are used to seeing our favorite NFL players do, and you got yourself the typical Madden trailer.

The trailer arrived alongside EA teasing Madden 21’s cover release, which will be fully unveiled Tuesday (Jun.16) at 10:00 am EST.

While we’re still wondering what it even looks like, Jackson’s Ravens teammates got to peep it and shared their reactions to it in a video shared by The Checkdown, and they all loved what they saw.

As for the fans of the famed NFL video game franchise, they were not that impressed with what they saw in the trailer, basically saying it looks the same.

Honestly, this has become a broken record, every year people complain Madden is dropping the same game every year and they do have a point but when you don’t have any real competition like an NFL 2K to make you step your game up what do you expect?

In the same breath, those same folks complaining pony up the money for the game every year. But we understand, they have no other options. We will update this story when the cover drops, but until then, you can peep the reactions to Madden 21’s gameplay reveal trailer below.

Photo: EA/Madden 21

HHW Gaming: ‘Madden 21’ Official Gameplay Trailer Arrives, Gamers Are Not Impressed At All  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close