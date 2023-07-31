HHW Gaming: Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage & Snoop Dogg Are Coming To ‘Call of Duty,” The Barbz Are Ready To Pick Up The Sticks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Snoop Dogg will no longer be the only rapper to escape the gulag. Activision has confirmed Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage will also be boots on the ground when Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzeon launches.

To celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, Activision is bringing the Queens Barbie and Sir 21 Savage into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone. Snoop Dogg, who made his COD debut in Call of Duty: Vanguard, will return alongside Minaj and Savage as part of the “History of Hip-Hop” skins.

The trio of Hip-Hop stars are not the first celebrities to playable operator skins in the game as part of a collaboration. John McClane from Die Hard, John Rambo from Rambo, Lionel Messi, Leatherface, Billy The Puppet from SAW, Shredder from TMNT, and Kevin Durant also joined the massive roster alongside popular characters from the world of Call of Duty.

The three playable skins are not the only thing coming when Season 5 launches on August 2. Plenty of new game modes, events, challenges, weapons, vehicles, and new operators will keep the game fresh, and you can read up on that by heading to the Call of Duty blog

The Barbs Love Seeing Nicki Minaj In COD

No surprise the Barbs are eating the news of Nicki Minaj joining the Call of Duty roster up. The reactions to their queen being in the video game are seemingly sparking to pick up the game so they can get in on the action when the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper’s skin drops.

If they are happy, hell, we are delighted. We love when video games bring everyone together.

You can see more reactions to the news of Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone in the gallery below.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty

