Nipsey Hussle left an unforgettable mark on hip-hop—not just through his biggest hits, but in the deep cuts and overlooked tracks that showed his vision, vulnerability, and grit. While the world knows classics like “Hussle & Motivate,” there’s a wealth of hidden gems in his catalog, filled with raw storytelling and inspiration.

These 16 underrated songs reveal why Nipsey was so much more than a rapper. He was a voice for his community, a poet, and a motivator who pushed for real change. Each track is a window into his world—full of wisdom, honesty, and the belief that persistence pays off.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering his music for the first time, this list is a chance to appreciate the artistry and message that made Nipsey Hussle a legend. The Marathon truly continues, one track at a time.

Hidden Gold: The Underrated Nipsey Hussle Songs That Define a Legacy was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. “Succa Proof” (ft. Konshens & J. Black) 2. “Go Long” (ft. ZRo & Slim Thug) 3. “Mr. Untouchable” (ft. Kokane) 4. “Basic Instinct” (ft. G Perico) 5. “Status Symbol 2” (ft. Buddy) 6. “Face The World” 7. “The Field” (ft. Bino Rideaux & Young Dolph) 8. “I Don’t Give a Fucc” 9. “Bigger Than Life” (ft. June Summers) 10. “Crenshaw & Slauson (True Story)” 11. “Stucc In The Grind” (ft. Bino Rideaux) 12. “Real Big” (ft. Marsha Ambrosius) 13. “Double Up” (ft. Belly & Dom Kennedy) 14. “Right Hand To God” 15. “Million While You Young” (ft. The-Dream) 16. “Keys 2 The City”