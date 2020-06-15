Honoring Juneteenth: 10 Youtube Videos To Binge Watch In Celebration

Juneteenth is a time to recommit ourselves to the work that remains undone. We remember that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope for tomorrow’s light. Today, no matter our race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, we recommit ourselves to working to free modern-day slaves around the world and to honoring in our own time the efforts of those who fought so hard to steer our country truer to our highest ideals.

As we approach another Juneteenth celebration, I’d like to lean on the 2016 words from our forever president, President Barack Obama

These words ring true and higher than ever after almost four years under Trump’s (not so great) America.

While many find themselves deterred, this November YOU have a choice to change the downturn of this country and the course of our history. To pump yourself up for the polls and honor Juneteenth, watch the moving speeches below.

