This Sunday, our sister site MadameNoire and style influencer Maui Bigelow hosted CurvyNoire in the middle of New York Fashion Week. The three-hour event brought together plus bloggers, influencers, designers, industry leaders, and all-around curvy and confident women for an afternoon of fashion, conversation, and good feels.

DJ Chaz, better known as influencer Chastity Valentine Garner, spun tunes at Casa La Femme restaurant as curvy bodies began to fill the whimsical venue. While the event was closed out with a fashion show that featured designs from Jibri, The Wendy S Collection, Curved By Sylvia Mollie, and LiviRae Lingerie, the display of style began as soon as the doors opened, with guests rocking their boldest and brightest looks and officially declaring an end to Hot Girl Summer and the beginning of Fat Girl Fall.

Scroll through to see all the looks that were served on and off the runway and be inspired to celebrate your body and rock the curves you were blessed with.

Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire Just Officially Declared It Fat Girl Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com