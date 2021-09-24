How These 6 Fashion Reel Creators Are Transitioning To Fall Style

Fall is officially in the building! It’s time to start pushing some of your favorite summer looks to the back of your closet and bringing forth those knee-high boots that you’ve been longing to rock. Of course we love summer attire like nobody’s business, but there is something about fall style that just warms our heart. There’s nothing that says style more than a jazzy, layered look paired with the right kind of boots.
While summer will always and forever be a fashion vibe, fall gets first place when it comes to the fly looks. From sleek trench coats, oversize sweaters, and hot boots that can’t be denied, fall fashion is where it’s at. And we are over-the-moon about the styles that will emerge from this season
Apparently we aren’t the only ones excited about fall. Instagram was buzzing with fall fashion this week, and of course we were right in the middle of the action. In case you need a little fall style inspiration or if you’re unsure about the direction you want to go in when it comes to your fall wardrobe, check out these 5 fashion reel creators who are transitioning to fall style quite effortlessly.
1. Derria
Derria is bringing out her fashion sets for the fall season. While some climates have already felt the cool breeze that fall brings, others are still experiencing the leftover warm weather from the summer months. Sets are great transitional pieces for those cool yet warm fall months. They provide the coverage you need from the breeze while still keeping you cool when the temperatures rise in the afternoon. Try wearing a crop top with your set like Derria did for versatility.
2. 79th and Lynn
Bring the sexy sweater dresses out! Nothing says fall style better than a sexy sweater dress, and this ensemble from 79th and Lynn has us swooning. Fall won’t know what hit it in this backless, baby blue sweater dress. Pull out your favorite booties and pair it with this fabulous look. A dress like this will definitely get much play during the fall season.
3. Leilani
So you may have your fall wardrobe already picked out, but do you have the fall purses to match said wardrobe? While you will be able to get away with your summer purses for the fall, there are some purses that are made just for the cooler weather. This fall season, try a bag made from a more heavier material. A textured purse is just the right accessory to add zest to your wardrobe.
4. Nancy
It’s time for that all black everything look! Take a page out of Nancy’s book and pair an all black sweater, black leggings, a black purse, and black boots together. This chic look never gets old, and it’s just what fall ordered. Black is a color that will never go out of fashion. So make sure you include it in your fall wardrobe!
5. Abiodun
One of the most exciting things about fall wardrobe is leather baby! Abiodun shows us just how to work the leather skirt and pants, and we are here for it. Leather is such a versatile fabric. It looks good on shoes, pants, skirts, jackets, hats, etc. If you don’t do any trend this fall, definitely rock the leather one!
6. Tracey Wiley
Follow Tracey’s lead and get into the sweater vest trend this fall. The sweater vest is a classic piece that is making its way back to the style scene. One good thing about this piece is that it’s super versatile. You can pair with it just about any other garment, and it will look just as fly. Find you a sweater vest asap. It’s definitely a style investment.