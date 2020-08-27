Hurricane Laura Batters Lake Charles, Texas-Louisiana Border [PHOTOS]

Houston and Galveston may have been spared by Hurricane Laura but other cities along the Gulf Coast weren’t as fortunate.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall early Thursday morning along Cameron, Louisiana, ripping through Lake Charles, Louisiana before losing strength and downgrading to a category 1. As of 8 a.m. Thursday (August 27), the center of the storm was located above Cameron, moving at 15 mph with the eye of the storm moving about 100 miles north along the Texas-Louisiana border.

Although residents in Jefferson County such as Orange and Port Arthur have been given the go-ahead to return to the homes, I-10 eastbound still remains closed at the Texas/Louisiana state line. I-10 westbound is closed west of the Atchafalya Basin.

While I-10 in Texas remains open, please check https://t.co/lqEHtsNc0v for the most current road closures prior to traveling. Be patient and drive safely. #TXWX #Laura #HurricaneLaura https://t.co/QfuEvkeqbs — TxDOT (@TxDOT) August 27, 2020

As of now, one fatality has been confirmed due to Hurricane Laura. According to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a 14-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her home.

See some of the early damage Laura has caused the Texas/Louisiana region. The storm has already killed nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, 20 in Haiti and caused massive flooding in the Dominican Republic, killing three people.

