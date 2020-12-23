CLOSE
HomeNews

Hypebeast Alert: A New Gucci x The North Face Collection Is Here [Photos]

Posted December 23, 2020

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

Source: GUCCI / Gucci


Do you have going camping dressed in head to toe designer on your bucket list? If so, you are in luck.

As spotted on Hype BeastGucci has just announced a new capsule with The North Face. Yes, you read that correctly.

The French fashion house has unveiled a new drop intended to channel your inner hipster aspirations of conquering the great outdoors. Inspired by the 19070’s era this drop features some bright colored patterns that channel the era’s focus on individuality.

Included in the drop are several ready-to-wear pieces ranging from jumpsuits to a luxurious take on The North Face’s signature goose down winter coats. As expected we also get some accessories via backpacks, fanny packs and of course purses. Also in the mix is a co-branded hiking boot that features a Goodyear rubber sole, rope laces and metal eyelets.

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

Source: GUCCI / Gucci


You can view the collection along with a promotional trailer below.

Photo: Gucci

Hypebeast Alert: A New Gucci x The North Face Collection Is Here [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE Source:Gucci

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE gucci x the north face

2. GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE Source:Gucci

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE gucci x the north face

3. GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE Source:Gucci

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE gucci x the north face

4. GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE Source:Gucci

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE gucci x the north face

5. GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE Source:Gucci

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE gucci x the north face

6. GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE Source:Gucci

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE gucci x the north face

7. GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE Source:Gucci

GUCCI X THE NORTH FACE gucci x the north face

Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close