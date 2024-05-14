“Cincinnati Since My Mama Had Me” – Lantana

The WIZ Crew celebrated May 13th, better known as 513 Day, at LoVe on Fourth! What other city you know party on a Monday afternoon?

Cincinnatians showed up and showed out for our area code holiday. Tropikana, Steff Skeemz, EZ, DJ JDough, and Nella D held down the boards and airwaves all day long for the perfect Nati lituation. And, the whole crew was dripped out in “513 Alum” t-shirts by Alum Apparel. Our fans got to enjoy wonderfully crafted cocktails by LoVe’s bartenders, giveaways for DTLR, Cincy Music Fest, Ali Siddiq, 21 Savage, and more.

Visit the new lounge owned by Ricardo Grant: https://www.loveonfourth.com/

Need new gear to rep your city/state, college, or even frat/sorority? Visit Alum Apparel: https://alumapparel.com/

Didn’t make it to “I Love My 513” Day Party? Keep scrolling to see the album!

The post I Love My 513 Day [PHOTOS] appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

I Love My 513 Day [PHOTOS] was originally published on wiznation.com