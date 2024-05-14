Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

I Love My 513 Day [PHOTOS]

| 05.14.24
Dismiss
Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight

I Love My 513 Day Party WIZ 2024

Source: Kya Kelly / Radio One Cincinnati


“Cincinnati Since My Mama Had Me” – Lantana

The WIZ Crew celebrated May 13th, better known as 513 Day, at LoVe on Fourth! What other city you know party on a Monday afternoon?

Cincinnatians showed up and showed out for our area code holiday. Tropikana, Steff Skeemz, EZ, DJ JDough, and Nella D held down the boards and airwaves all day long for the perfect Nati lituation. And, the whole crew was dripped out in “513 Alum” t-shirts by Alum Apparel. Our fans got to enjoy wonderfully crafted cocktails by LoVe’s bartenders, giveaways for DTLR, Cincy Music Fest, Ali Siddiq, 21 Savage, and more.

Visit the new lounge owned by Ricardo Grant: https://www.loveonfourth.com/

Need new gear to rep your city/state, college, or even frat/sorority? Visit Alum Apparel: https://alumapparel.com/

Didn’t make it to “I Love My 513” Day Party? Keep scrolling to see the album!

The post I Love My 513 Day [PHOTOS] appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

I Love My 513 Day [PHOTOS]  was originally published on wiznation.com

1. LoVe on Fourth

LoVe on Fourth Source:Radio One Cincinnati

2. LoVe on Fourth

LoVe on Fourth Source:Radio One Cincinnati

3. LoVe on Fourth Bar Area

LoVe on Fourth Bar Area Source:Radio One Cincinnati

4. LoVe Bartenders

LoVe Bartenders Source:Radio One Cincinnati

5. Tropikana, Steff Skeemz, and DJ J Dough

Tropikana, Steff Skeemz, and DJ J Dough Source:Radio One Cincinnati

6. Members of The African American Chamber of Commerce

Members of The African American Chamber of Commerce Source:Radio One Cincinnati

7. “I Love My 513” Day Party

"I Love My 513" Day Party Source:Radio One Cincinnati

8. DJ EZ, Rapper – E the Profit, and the Reggie – Owner of CTRL RNB

DJ EZ, Rapper - E the Profit, and the Reggie - Owner of CTRL RNB Source:Radio One Cincinnati

9. “I Love My 513” Day Party

"I Love My 513" Day Party Source:Radio One Cincinnati

10. LoVe on Fourth Crew

LoVe on Fourth Crew Source:Radio One Cincinnati

11. Tropikana & DJ EZ

Tropikana & DJ EZ Source:Radio One Cincinnati

12. “I Love My 513” Day Party

"I Love My 513" Day Party Source:Radio One Cincinnati

13. Trop & One of Her Biggest Fans

Trop & One of Her Biggest Fans Source:Radio One Cincinnati

14. DJ J Dough

DJ J Dough Source:Radio One Cincinnati

15. Alysia & Ariel with a Ticket Winner

Alysia & Ariel with a Ticket Winner Source:Radio One Cincinnati

16. Girls, Girls, Girls

Girls, Girls, Girls Source:Radio One Cincinnati

17. “I Love My 513” Day Party

"I Love My 513" Day Party Source:Radio One Cincinnati

18. Trop & Our Beautiful Promo Girls

Trop & Our Beautiful Promo Girls Source:Radio One Cincinnati

19. Local Food Reviewers Deje’a & Nicholas

Local Food Reviewers Deje'a & Nicholas Source:Radio One Cincinnati

20. Promo Director Sonny & Don Juan Fasho

Promo Director Sonny & Don Juan Fasho Source:Radio One Cincinnati

21. Cincinnati Music Fest Winner

Cincinnati Music Fest Winner Source:Radio One Cincinnati
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close